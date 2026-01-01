Fasoo Crypto Description

Fasoo Crypto is a cryptographic module certified by Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) through the KCMVP (Korea Cryptographic Module Validation Program) with Security Level 1 certification. The module is developed by Fasoo to meet legal requirements including Article 69 of the Electronic Government Act for electronic document security. The module provides file encryption, transmission encryption, key management, and digital signature capabilities. It supports multiple operating systems including Windows, Linux, and Mac. The product offers a programming interface for integration into existing environments. Fasoo Crypto is used by over 2,000 organizations across public sector, financial institutions, and general enterprises. The module undergoes continuous certification management updates to maintain compliance with current standards. The product includes support from encryption consultants to assist with implementation and security environment setup.