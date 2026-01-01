Fasoo Crypto
KCMVP-certified crypto module for file/transmission encryption & key mgmt
Fasoo Crypto
KCMVP-certified crypto module for file/transmission encryption & key mgmt
Fasoo Crypto Description
Fasoo Crypto is a cryptographic module certified by Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) through the KCMVP (Korea Cryptographic Module Validation Program) with Security Level 1 certification. The module is developed by Fasoo to meet legal requirements including Article 69 of the Electronic Government Act for electronic document security. The module provides file encryption, transmission encryption, key management, and digital signature capabilities. It supports multiple operating systems including Windows, Linux, and Mac. The product offers a programming interface for integration into existing environments. Fasoo Crypto is used by over 2,000 organizations across public sector, financial institutions, and general enterprises. The module undergoes continuous certification management updates to maintain compliance with current standards. The product includes support from encryption consultants to assist with implementation and security environment setup.
Fasoo Crypto FAQ
Common questions about Fasoo Crypto including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fasoo Crypto is KCMVP-certified crypto module for file/transmission encryption & key mgmt developed by Fasoo. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Certification, Compliance, Cross Platform.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership