Tech Mahindra D.A.H.L.I.A Description

D.A.H.L.I.A is a proprietary platform from Tech Mahindra that integrates data management, analytics, and AI capabilities across the enterprise data lifecycle. The platform includes over 25 proprietary intellectual properties and supports data migration, ingestion, governance, modernization, provisioning, and consumption. The platform features AIDEN, an agentic AI framework that enables autonomous AI agents to plan, reason, and execute multi-step tasks across data and analytics workflows. D.A.H.L.I.A supports data lakehouse architectures including data lakes and delta lakes, implementing data mesh and data fabric principles. The platform provides capabilities for master data management, metadata management, data quality management, and data governance. It includes automated ETL and code conversion functionality, synthetic data generation for testing and model development, and natural language-based self-service analytics. D.A.H.L.I.A applies DataOps principles with cloud-native engineering and data observability features. The platform supports BI, GenBI, AI/ML, GenAI, and agentic workflows through composable APIs and intelligent data marketplaces. It includes report rationalization frameworks, automated dashboard creation, and insight discovery capabilities. The platform enables data provisioning aligned with business objectives while maintaining security, traceability, and governance standards across hybrid and cloud-native environments.