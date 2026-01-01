Tech Mahindra InfoWise Description

Tech Mahindra InfoWise is an enterprise metadata management solution augmented by AI that provides visibility into IT landscapes and supports RunOps transformation. The platform offers a 360-degree view of enterprise applications, including their anatomy, execution performance, and output consumption. The solution addresses multiple use cases across data modernization, governance, support operations, and observability. For data modernization, it supports report and dashboard rationalization, data and analytics application audits, and cloud migration recommendations. The governance capabilities include metadata cataloging and search, data lineage and impact analysis, business glossary management, technical traceability, data stewardship, and active metadata functionality. InfoWise provides centralized monitoring of ETL routines, real-time alerting for process failures, automated ticket creation and assignment, and automated resolution through RPA or API integration. The platform includes data observability features with real-time alerts for changes in data assets and unified monitoring of heterogeneous tools. The solution contains microservices for metadata-driven governance and serves as a cloud migration accelerator. It is designed to work across multiple industries and verticals, supporting organizations in managing their data and analytics infrastructure.