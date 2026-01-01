PKWARE PK Protect Endpoint Manager
PKWARE PK Protect Endpoint Manager
PKWARE PK Protect Endpoint Manager Description
PKWARE PK Protect Endpoint Manager (PEM) is a data security solution that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across endpoints, servers, and cloud applications. The product performs automated data discovery to identify current and newly created data in high-volume repositories across devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The solution applies data classification based on user-defined policies and automatically tags data with visual indicators according to user types and business-level terms. It provides remediation capabilities through encryption and redaction functions. The encryption feature converts structured and unstructured data into an unreadable format that requires proper access credentials to decrypt. The redaction capability permanently removes sensitive information from text, images, files, and email. PK Protect Endpoint Manager includes secure email functionality for sharing sensitive information both inside and outside organizations. The product supports compliance with regulations including GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. It operates across multiple platforms including IBM z, UNIX, Windows Server, and z/Linux environments. The solution integrates with Microsoft 365, providing automated data discovery and protection for SharePoint and OneDrive. It is designed to support data governance initiatives and data security posture management (DSPM) by providing visibility into where sensitive data resides, who has access, and how it is used.
PKWARE PK Protect Endpoint Manager is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Classification, Data Protection.
