PKWARE PK Protect
PKWARE PK Protect
PKWARE PK Protect Description
PKWARE PK Protect is an enterprise data protection solution that discovers, classifies, and secures sensitive data across multiple environments. The platform consists of three main components: PK Protect for z/OS for mainframe data protection using data definitions and copybooks, PK Protect Endpoint Manager for securing unstructured data on endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops and servers, and PK Protect Data Store Manager for protecting structured data across cloud, hybrid cloud, databases, and data lakes in real-time. The solution provides data discovery capabilities across endpoints, cloud environments, databases, and mainframes. It includes data classification based on pre-defined policies, encryption to convert data into unreadable formats, data masking for static and dynamic data protection, and data redaction to permanently remove sensitive information from text, images, and files. The platform also offers email security features to discover and protect sensitive data in email communications. PK Protect supports both structured and unstructured data environments and operates across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. Additional products in the PKWARE portfolio include PK Encrypt for IBM Systems with persistent encryption capabilities, SecureZIP for file-level security with X.509/OpenPGP support, and PKZIP for data compression.
PKWARE PK Protect FAQ
Common questions about PKWARE PK Protect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
PKWARE PK Protect is Enterprise data protection platform for discovery, classification & encryption developed by PKWARE, Inc.
