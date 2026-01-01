Cyera Access Trail Logo

Cyera Access Trail

Tracks and audits data access activity for humans and AI across cloud data

Data Protection
Commercial
Cyera Access Trail Description

Cyera Access Trail is a data access monitoring and auditing solution that tracks every interaction with sensitive data across cloud environments. The product captures access events from users, systems, and AI tools, correlating each event with data classification and identity information. The solution provides visibility into who accessed specific data, when access occurred, and how data was used. It maintains a year-long retention of access records for audit and investigation purposes. Access Trail processes access activity streams in near real-time to identify potential security risks. The product supports insider threat investigations by auditing privilege misuse, data movement, and data drift. It enables organizations to implement least privilege access by comparing entitlements with actual usage patterns to identify excessive permissions. For AI-specific monitoring, Access Trail tracks how AI tools and agents interact with data, revealing usage patterns and potential misuse. The solution generates audit-ready evidence automatically, replacing manual audit processes with continuous compliance reporting. Access Trail correlates access events with Cyera's data classification capabilities to reduce false positives and provide business context for security decisions. The product supports access rightsizing, data minimization, and data ownership identification use cases.

Cyera Access Trail is Tracks and audits data access activity for humans and AI across cloud data developed by Cyera. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Audit.

