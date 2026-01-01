Risk Cognizance Data Protection Description

Risk Cognizance Data Protection is a service focused on safeguarding sensitive information through technical and organizational measures. The product implements data protection principles including data minimization, security measures, transparency, data integrity, and regulatory compliance. The service provides encryption and access controls to protect data against unauthorized access, misuse, or loss. Regular security audits are conducted to maintain security standards. The platform adheres to data protection regulations including GDPR and CCPA. Users are granted rights to access, rectify, erase, and port their personal data. The service maintains transparency about data collection, usage, and sharing practices, obtaining consent where required. Data accuracy and reliability are maintained through mechanisms that prevent unauthorized modification or deletion. The product includes incident response procedures to assess and mitigate data breach impacts, with notification protocols for affected individuals and authorities as required by law. The service continuously reviews and enhances data protection practices to adapt to technological advancements and regulatory changes.