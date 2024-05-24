Velotix One Description

Velotix One is a data security platform that provides organizations with capabilities to discover, organize, and protect sensitive information. The platform operates across three stages of data security maturity. In Stage 1, the platform focuses on gaining control by discovering and analyzing sensitive information to enable protection. Stage 2 unlocks data access by granting secure access to authorized users and supporting AI-driven decision-making. Stage 3 automates policy enforcement by building and maintaining a centralized policy database that serves as a single source of truth. The platform is designed to provide visibility into data assets, control over sensitive information, and scalable access management. Velotix has been recognized as a selected vendor in the Gartner Guide for Data Security Platforms, positioning it within the data security platform category. The solution addresses data security challenges by combining discovery, access control, and policy automation capabilities. It is built to support organizations at different stages of their data security journey, from initial visibility through automated policy enforcement.