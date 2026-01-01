Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management
DSPM solution with AI classification, data lineage tracking, and DLP controls
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management
DSPM solution with AI classification, data lineage tracking, and DLP controls
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management Description
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management is a data security platform that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across endpoints and cloud environments. The solution uses AI to automatically classify data at rest and in motion, building data lineage to track where data originated, how it has changed, and where it moves across the organization. The platform provides data provenance capabilities to categorize data as Corporate, Personal, or Public, helping distinguish internal intellectual property from external content. It scans data stored on user devices and cloud repositories, detecting unmanaged device access and flagging excessive permissions on data repositories. The solution combines DSPM visibility with DLP enforcement capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor, alert, and block sensitive data from leaving controlled environments. It supports declarative policies that protect data both at rest and in motion based on data risk context. For compliance use cases, the platform creates registries of regulated data and monitors non-compliant access, storage, and sprawl of personally identifiable information. It includes controls for generative AI adoption by tracking sensitive data movement when employees interact with AI tools. The platform integrates with Microsoft Information Protection to read MIP labels and unify different classification schemas. It provides identity and access context to identify data repositories with excessive permissions and offers custom classification capabilities using natural language definitions.
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management FAQ
Common questions about Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management is DSPM solution with AI classification, data lineage tracking, and DLP controls developed by Cyberhaven. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership