Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management is a data security platform that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across endpoints and cloud environments. The solution uses AI to automatically classify data at rest and in motion, building data lineage to track where data originated, how it has changed, and where it moves across the organization. The platform provides data provenance capabilities to categorize data as Corporate, Personal, or Public, helping distinguish internal intellectual property from external content. It scans data stored on user devices and cloud repositories, detecting unmanaged device access and flagging excessive permissions on data repositories. The solution combines DSPM visibility with DLP enforcement capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor, alert, and block sensitive data from leaving controlled environments. It supports declarative policies that protect data both at rest and in motion based on data risk context. For compliance use cases, the platform creates registries of regulated data and monitors non-compliant access, storage, and sprawl of personally identifiable information. It includes controls for generative AI adoption by tracking sensitive data movement when employees interact with AI tools. The platform integrates with Microsoft Information Protection to read MIP labels and unify different classification schemas. It provides identity and access context to identify data repositories with excessive permissions and offers custom classification capabilities using natural language definitions.

Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management is DSPM solution with AI classification, data lineage tracking, and DLP controls developed by Cyberhaven.

