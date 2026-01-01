Immuta Data Security Platform Description

Immuta Data Security Platform is a unified data security solution that provides data access governance and data marketplace capabilities across multiple platforms. The platform enables organizations to manage data access, enforce policies, and facilitate secure data sharing. The platform includes automated data discovery and classification capabilities that identify and tag sensitive data according to regulatory frameworks. It features a policy entitlement engine that allows users to author cross-platform data access policies in natural language and enforce them in real-time across supported data platforms using attribute-based access control and dynamic data masking. The data marketplace functionality provides a centralized hub where data producers can publish data products, users can search and request access to data assets, and data stewards can manage approval workflows. The platform supports automated provisioning based on data use agreements and handles time-bound access for conditional approvals. Additional capabilities include a metadata registry that integrates with external metadata sources, unified audit logging with structured audit events across platforms, and data domains for departmental control and visibility. The platform offers real-time monitoring, alerting, and compliance reporting to track data access and policy outcomes. The solution provides native integrations with cloud compute and storage platforms to enable policy enforcement at scale without requiring platform-specific configurations.