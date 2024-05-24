Egnyte Governance Description

Egnyte Governance is a data security and compliance management solution designed to protect mission-critical content stored in cloud environments. The platform addresses ransomware threats through detection of known ransomware artifacts and provides snapshot recovery capabilities for quick restoration after attacks. The solution includes sensitive content classification capabilities that identify Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) data, and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Organizations can take corrective actions to protect exposed data and maintain compliance with regulations including GDPR, CPRA, CMMC, ISO 27001, and NIST SP 800-171. Egnyte Governance offers automated remediation for security issues such as publicly exposed document links and suspicious login attempts. The platform includes virtual data room functionality with watermarking capabilities for secure external collaboration during M&A transactions, asset sales, and fundraising activities. Real-time monitoring provides visibility into document access activity and user behavior. The system generates alerts for suspicious activities including large-scale file movements or deletions, with notifications feeding into help desk ticketing systems for investigation. Security teams can track compliance requirements, detect data subject to privacy standards, and implement data protection measures across their content repositories.