Data security platform with CDR, data masking, and threat analytics

Data Protection
Commercial
Votiro Data Security Description

Votiro Data Security is a data protection platform that combines Zero Trust content security with data detection and response capabilities. The platform uses a technology called Positive Selection to prevent file-borne threats and manage data privacy risks. The solution provides Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology for malware prevention, removing potential threats from files before they enter the organization. It includes Active Data Masking capabilities for data privacy and compliance, enabling organizations to identify and mask sensitive information in files. The platform offers file-by-file analysis to uncover hidden threats and track sensitive data being shared across the organization. It provides analytics and insights into emails, files, and objects processed through the system, with filtering capabilities by file type, employee, and compliance-related data. Votiro supports multiple use cases including secure collaboration, email attachment security, file upload security, web download protection, and file storage and transfer security. The solution is designed for industries such as financial services, healthcare, insurance, legal services, and critical infrastructure. The platform operates on a Zero Trust approach, treating all files as potentially malicious and removing risks whether they are known threats or not. It provides real-time monitoring and actionable insights for security teams.

