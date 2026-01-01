Protegrity Secure Agentic AI
Protegrity Secure Agentic AI
Protegrity Secure Agentic AI Description
Protegrity Secure Agentic AI is a data security platform designed to protect sensitive data across AI workflows and enterprise environments. The platform provides data protection capabilities including tokenization, masking, encryption, anonymization, and synthetic data generation. The solution offers multiple deployment options through agents, proxies, and APIs to secure data at rest, in transit, and in use across various data sources including cloud platforms, databases, data warehouses, applications, and mainframes. It includes data discovery and classification capabilities to identify sensitive information across systems. The platform features governance capabilities for policy management, auditing, and compliance enforcement. It supports data security across AI/ML model training, business intelligence tools, business applications, and data marketplace scenarios. The architecture enables data collaboration while maintaining security controls. Protegrity provides three editions: AI Team Edition for governing agents and securing project workloads, AI Developer Edition for securing the AI pipeline, and AI Enterprise Edition for enterprise-scale deployments. The platform integrates with major cloud and data platforms to provide automated data security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The solution addresses regulatory compliance requirements and enables organizations to share data internally and externally while maintaining protection controls and audit trails.
Protegrity Secure Agentic AI FAQ
Protegrity Secure Agentic AI is Data security platform for AI workflows with protection, governance & privacy developed by Protegrity. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.
