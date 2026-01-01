Protegrity Secure Agentic AI Logo

Protegrity Secure Agentic AI

Data security platform for AI workflows with protection, governance & privacy

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Protegrity Secure Agentic AI Description

Protegrity Secure Agentic AI is a data security platform designed to protect sensitive data across AI workflows and enterprise environments. The platform provides data protection capabilities including tokenization, masking, encryption, anonymization, and synthetic data generation. The solution offers multiple deployment options through agents, proxies, and APIs to secure data at rest, in transit, and in use across various data sources including cloud platforms, databases, data warehouses, applications, and mainframes. It includes data discovery and classification capabilities to identify sensitive information across systems. The platform features governance capabilities for policy management, auditing, and compliance enforcement. It supports data security across AI/ML model training, business intelligence tools, business applications, and data marketplace scenarios. The architecture enables data collaboration while maintaining security controls. Protegrity provides three editions: AI Team Edition for governing agents and securing project workloads, AI Developer Edition for securing the AI pipeline, and AI Enterprise Edition for enterprise-scale deployments. The platform integrates with major cloud and data platforms to provide automated data security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The solution addresses regulatory compliance requirements and enables organizations to share data internally and externally while maintaining protection controls and audit trails.

Protegrity Secure Agentic AI FAQ

Common questions about Protegrity Secure Agentic AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Protegrity Secure Agentic AI is Data security platform for AI workflows with protection, governance & privacy developed by Protegrity. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →