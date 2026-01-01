TrustLogix TrustAI Description

TrustLogix TrustAI is a data security platform designed to protect sensitive data accessed by AI agents and workflows. The platform enforces policy-based access controls that ensure AI agents operate only with the permissions of the users they represent, rather than broad service accounts. TrustAI uses an MPC-based API that dynamically determines entitlements at runtime, enforcing fine-grained controls directly at the data source. This approach provides just-in-time access to AI agents without exposing underlying data, extending secure access to external models, applications, and ML platforms. The platform continuously monitors how AI agents, tools, and platforms interact with sensitive data across accounts, workloads, and pipelines. It tracks data movement from stores into AI applications and identifies which users access it, maintaining full visibility and auditability. Automated alerts flag unauthorized activity, excessive entitlements, and unprotected data for real-time remediation. TrustAI identifies misconfigurations, exposed PII, and overly broad permissions in data accessible by AI agents. The platform aligns access rules with compliance frameworks including HIPAA, PCI DSS, DORA, and GDPR to ensure governance as AI usage scales. The solution provides purpose-based access control, preventing AI agents from overreaching their intended permissions. It records every action for auditability and compliance, helping organizations prevent unintended data exposure while enabling safe AI adoption.