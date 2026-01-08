Fasoo Data Radar Logo

Fasoo Data Radar

DSPM solution for discovering, classifying & managing sensitive data

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Fasoo Data Radar is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Fasoo Data Radar Description

Fasoo Data Radar (FDR) is a Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution that identifies, classifies, and manages unstructured data containing personal information and sensitive data across enterprise environments. The product scans various storage locations including Windows, Mac, file servers, PCs, and mobile devices to detect and classify sensitive information. FDR provides real-time scanning capabilities to identify personal information and sensitive data, with results displayed through a centralized monitoring dashboard. The solution includes compliance-focused detection policies for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, NYDFS, and PCI, with augmented intelligence to minimize false positives. The product supports multiple post-processing actions based on scan results, including tagging, quarantine, deletion, and encryption of files containing sensitive data. FDR includes validation modules, dictionary filters, and exception filters to improve detection accuracy. The solution integrates with other Fasoo products for comprehensive data protection: Wrapsody for file version management, and Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) for file encryption, isolation, and tracking. FDR enables organizations to maintain visibility of personal information holdings, control access permissions based on data sensitivity, and track usage patterns of critical unstructured data.

Fasoo Data Radar FAQ

Common questions about Fasoo Data Radar including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fasoo Data Radar is DSPM solution for discovering, classifying & managing sensitive data developed by Fasoo. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Classification, Data Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →