Fasoo Data Radar Description

Fasoo Data Radar (FDR) is a Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution that identifies, classifies, and manages unstructured data containing personal information and sensitive data across enterprise environments. The product scans various storage locations including Windows, Mac, file servers, PCs, and mobile devices to detect and classify sensitive information. FDR provides real-time scanning capabilities to identify personal information and sensitive data, with results displayed through a centralized monitoring dashboard. The solution includes compliance-focused detection policies for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, NYDFS, and PCI, with augmented intelligence to minimize false positives. The product supports multiple post-processing actions based on scan results, including tagging, quarantine, deletion, and encryption of files containing sensitive data. FDR includes validation modules, dictionary filters, and exception filters to improve detection accuracy. The solution integrates with other Fasoo products for comprehensive data protection: Wrapsody for file version management, and Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) for file encryption, isolation, and tracking. FDR enables organizations to maintain visibility of personal information holdings, control access permissions based on data sensitivity, and track usage patterns of critical unstructured data.