Imperva Data Security Fabric Description

Imperva Data Security Fabric (DSF) is a data security platform designed to protect organizations from data breaches and compliance incidents across multicloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The platform provides visibility and control over structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data across the entire data estate. DSF offers data discovery and classification capabilities to identify sensitive data locations and access patterns. The platform monitors for unusual behaviors and unauthorized activity across data repositories. It supports automated workflows for security orchestration and incident investigation. The solution provides coverage for over 200 data repository types and 1,500 file formats, data types, and cloud assets. DSF applies security policies consistently across different data store topologies including databases, file shares, and cloud storage. The platform includes compliance capabilities for regulations such as SOX, Basel I/II, HIPAA, and GDPR, as well as standards including COBIT, ISO/IEC 38500, and ISO/TC 215. It offers automated audit and reporting functionality to support regulatory requirements. DSF integrates with existing security and IT ecosystem technologies to provide incident context and enable automated security actions through playbooks. The platform provides analytics and risk insights to help security teams prioritize threats and understand data security posture across the organization.