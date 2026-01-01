Symmetry Systems DataGuard Description

Symmetry Systems DataGuard is a Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform that provides visibility and control over structured and unstructured data across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. The platform discovers and classifies sensitive data including PII, PHI, financial data, and secrets using AI-powered scanning with hundreds of built-in classifiers and customizable classification rules. DataGuard offers near real-time detection and response capabilities through deterministic policy and ML-based anomaly detection to identify suspicious activities such as unusual access patterns, data manipulation, unprotected sensitive information, and exfiltration attempts. The platform generates alerts and supports automated remediation actions including moving or deleting files, changing permissions, disabling compromised accounts, and revoking public sharing links. The governance and enforcement module identifies risky permissions through cross-platform analysis, surfacing over-privileged accounts, overly permissive shares, and stale access rights. Organizations can build customizable governance policies based on data tags, types, environment identifiers, or classifications and automatically enforce them. The platform monitors third-party access to sensitive data and can automatically revoke external user permissions. DataGuard includes AI governance capabilities to discover and inventory AI models, services, and integrations operating across cloud and enterprise environments. It identifies and classifies data flowing into AI training sets, RAG models, and pipelines, tracking how AI systems consume, store, and surface sensitive data. The platform deploys as a container-based solution within customer environments, ensuring data never leaves customer custody and control while inheriting existing compliance controls within the compliance boundary.