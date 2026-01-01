Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Logo

Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

DSPM platform for discovering, classifying & protecting sensitive data

Data Protection
Commercial
Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Description

Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is a platform that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The solution addresses data visibility challenges by identifying where sensitive data is stored, who has access to it, and whether it meets compliance requirements. The platform uses AI-native technology to automatically scan and classify structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data across multi-cloud environments, SaaS applications, and on-premises storage systems. It provides context about data usage and characteristics without requiring manual data tagging. DSPM performs risk assessment by identifying overexposed or publicly accessible data, misconfigured permissions, shadow data, and unmonitored copies that pose compliance risks. The platform monitors data access patterns and usage to detect risks as they arise. The solution addresses data sprawl, shadow data, excessive access permissions, and regulatory compliance challenges across frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. It provides unified visibility across both cloud-based and on-premises infrastructure through a single platform. The platform offers automated remediation capabilities to enforce security policies dynamically and tracks data movement between cloud environments, on-premises systems, and SaaS applications.

