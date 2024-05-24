Securiti Data Command Center
Securiti Data Command Center Description
Securiti Data Command Center is a unified platform for managing data and AI security, governance, privacy, and compliance across hybrid multicloud environments. The platform is built on the Data Command Graph, a knowledge graph that captures contextual information for data and AI objects. The platform provides capabilities across multiple domains: For data security teams, it offers data security posture management, AI security and governance, security for AI agents and copilots, context-aware LLM firewalls, data discovery and classification, data access intelligence and governance, data flow governance, compliance management, breach impact analysis, and ROT data minimization. For data and AI teams, it includes a safe enterprise AI copilot, data vectorization and ingestion, data curation and sanitization for AI, and unstructured data governance. For privacy teams, it provides data mapping automation, AI governance, data subject request automation, assessment automation, consent management, breach management, privacy center, and compliance management. For governance teams, it offers data discovery and classification, data access intelligence and governance, data flow governance, and data cataloging. The platform operates across hybrid multicloud and SaaS environments, providing centralized intelligence, controls, and orchestration for data and AI operations. It was acquired by Veeam in 2024.
Securiti Data Command Center is Unified platform for data & AI security, governance, privacy & compliance developed by Securiti. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.
