Software-defined file and object storage platform for hybrid cloud environments

Data Protection Commercial
Cohesity SmartFiles Description

Cohesity SmartFiles is a software-defined file and object services platform designed for hybrid cloud deployments. The product provides unified management for unstructured data across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments. The platform supports multiple protocols including NFS, SMB, and S3 for file and object workloads. It includes data reduction capabilities through global cross-volume deduplication and compression technologies. SmartFiles offers a single interface for managing, monitoring, and searching unstructured data. Security features include AI-based ransomware detection, unlimited immutable snapshots, file and object-level WORM support, and encryption for data at rest and in flight. The platform provides integrated antivirus scanning and audit trail capabilities for file access patterns. Machine learning-driven insights help detect anomalies in data access and usage. The product includes lifecycle management capabilities with policy-driven automation for data movement and tiering. It can analyze data utilization trends on third-party NAS devices and automate data migration. SmartFiles integrates with Cohesity FortKnox for secure cloud vaulting of snapshots. Additional capabilities include compliance and governance features, data classification, and integration with Cohesity DataHawk for ML-based threat detection. The platform supports both built-in key management and external key management systems for encryption.

Cohesity SmartFiles FAQ

Common questions about Cohesity SmartFiles including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cohesity SmartFiles is Software-defined file and object storage platform for hybrid cloud environments developed by Cohesity. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Backup, Cloud Security.

