Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) Description

Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) is a cloud data security solution designed to protect Amazon S3 buckets from zero-day and unknown threats. The platform uses a deep learning framework called DSX Brain, which is trained on raw data to identify complex attack patterns without relying on signatures or heuristics. The solution operates across multiple deployment scenarios including cloud storage environments, network-attached storage (NAS), applications, and endpoints. For NAS environments, DSX integrates natively with Dell CAVA and NetApp Vscan. The platform provides agentless, on-demand scaling for applications and extends protection to user devices. DSX includes a generative AI component called DSX Companion (DIANNA) that provides real-time explainability of detected threats. This feature delivers detailed analysis of zero-day attacks and generates actionable intelligence for security operations teams. The platform is certified by and natively integrated with AWS, available through AWS Marketplace. DSX is designed to prevent threats before they reach S3 buckets while maintaining enterprise scalability. The solution aims to reduce infrastructure costs compared to traditional security approaches and operates on a prevention-first model rather than detection and response.