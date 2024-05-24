Cybernetica Sharemind Description

Cybernetica Sharemind is a privacy enhancement solution that provides multiple privacy-preserving technologies for secure data processing and analysis. The platform offers multi-party computing (MPC) capabilities that enable organizations to perform computations on encrypted data without revealing the underlying information to participating parties. It incorporates Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology for secure computation in isolated hardware environments. The solution includes synthetic data generation capabilities and Partially Encrypted Database (PEDB) functionality. Sharemind supports machine learning operations within trusted execution environments, allowing organizations to train and deploy models while maintaining data privacy. The platform has been deployed for various use cases including statistical cooperation systems for European Statistical System members, positive credit register implementations, and strategic analysis functions for financial intelligence units. It provides data protection impact assessment capabilities and supports privacy-enhancing technology implementation across different sectors. Cybernetica offers associated services including privacy technology engineering, audits of data processors, risk analyses of systems and applications, and consultancy for DPIA and IT compliance. The solution combines multiple security layers with complementary guarantees to provide privacy protection for sensitive data processing tasks.