Sasa Software GateScanner Imaging Gateway Logo

Sasa Software GateScanner Imaging Gateway

by Sasa Software

Secures DICOM medical imaging files from malware before upload to healthcare networks

Data Protection Commercial
On-Premises|Mid-Market, Enterprise
HealthcareGateway
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Sasa Software GateScanner Imaging Gateway Description

GateScanner Imaging Gateway is a security solution designed to protect healthcare networks from malware embedded in DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) files. The product addresses the vulnerability created when radiological data is transferred from external sources, including portable media devices, partnering clinics, or directly from patients. The gateway performs proprietary DICOM file deconstruction and multi-antivirus deep-threat scanning on all incoming medical imaging files, including X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and CT scans, as well as included viewer software. After scanning, the system produces sanitized DICOM files that are free of malware while preserving the integrity of clinical data. The solution integrates with healthcare network systems (HIS/RIS/EHR) to verify patient identity and optimize metadata for the receiving network, enabling automated import and reducing manual errors. Files can be uploaded through physical kiosk stations or web portals. The system is deployed as a hardened appliance that prevents external tampering and executes a return-to-zero-state after each upload session. The solution includes central management capabilities for configuring users, stations, and scanning parameters, with detailed reporting functionality. The architecture is scalable through the addition of multiple kiosks and licenses.

Sasa Software GateScanner Imaging Gateway FAQ

Common questions about Sasa Software GateScanner Imaging Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sasa Software GateScanner Imaging Gateway is Secures DICOM medical imaging files from malware before upload to healthcare networks developed by Sasa Software. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Healthcare, Gateway.

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