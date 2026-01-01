Zecurion Storage Security
Enterprise data encryption solution for servers, storage systems, and backups
Zecurion Storage Security Description
Zecurion Storage Security is an encryption solution designed to protect data stored on enterprise servers, storage systems, and backup drives. The product uses military-grade encryption algorithms including AES and XTS-AES with key lengths from 256 to 512 bits. The solution includes an Enterprise Key Management Server module that centrally stores and manages encryption keys across the organization. It supports transparent encryption that requires no additional user actions and can be deployed without changing server configurations. Background encryption of existing data occurs during initial deployment without interrupting user operations. The product protects various storage types including file servers, mail servers, application servers, HDD, SSD, databases, ERP/CRM/HRM systems, RAID arrays, SAN, NAS, CD/DVD, and tape backups. It implements a quorum of keys to separate privileges and includes a password entry under duress function. Emergency data erasure capabilities allow immediate removal of all encryption keys through multiple methods including mobile phone, radio button, wired button, or any computer on the network. This makes protected data inaccessible and unrecoverable in emergency situations. The solution protects against unauthorized employee access, external intruders in case of network breaches, and unauthorized physical access to backup drives during storage and transportation.
