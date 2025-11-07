Fortra DSPM Description

Fortra DSPM is a data security posture management solution that provides organizations with visibility and control over sensitive data across cloud environments and SaaS applications. The platform operates through three core functions: discovery, classification, and protection. The discovery component provides real-time inventory of sensitive data across cloud platforms and applications, identifying where data lives and moves throughout the organization. It scans and analyzes data at creation, in motion, and at rest, helping organizations identify shadow apps and misconfigurations. The classification functionality automatically identifies sensitive, regulated, or business-critical data beyond simple labels, using metadata for precise data categorization. This classification directs downstream security tools and helps organizations prioritize risks and meet compliance requirements. The protection layer enforces security controls based on data classification, reducing unnecessary access and implementing data loss prevention policies. The platform integrates with Fortra's broader defensive security portfolio to provide data protection from endpoint to cloud. Fortra DSPM provides security teams with visibility into data storage locations, access patterns, and risk areas. The platform enables risk-based prioritization, allowing teams to focus on the most critical data based on sensitivity, exposure, and business impact. It identifies misconfigurations, shadow data, and excessive access rights before exploitation occurs. The solution supports cloud platforms and SaaS applications, providing continuous assessment of data security posture across hybrid environments.