Fortra DSPM
DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data
Fortra DSPM
DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data
Fortra DSPM Description
Fortra DSPM is a data security posture management solution that provides organizations with visibility and control over sensitive data across cloud environments and SaaS applications. The platform operates through three core functions: discovery, classification, and protection. The discovery component provides real-time inventory of sensitive data across cloud platforms and applications, identifying where data lives and moves throughout the organization. It scans and analyzes data at creation, in motion, and at rest, helping organizations identify shadow apps and misconfigurations. The classification functionality automatically identifies sensitive, regulated, or business-critical data beyond simple labels, using metadata for precise data categorization. This classification directs downstream security tools and helps organizations prioritize risks and meet compliance requirements. The protection layer enforces security controls based on data classification, reducing unnecessary access and implementing data loss prevention policies. The platform integrates with Fortra's broader defensive security portfolio to provide data protection from endpoint to cloud. Fortra DSPM provides security teams with visibility into data storage locations, access patterns, and risk areas. The platform enables risk-based prioritization, allowing teams to focus on the most critical data based on sensitivity, exposure, and business impact. It identifies misconfigurations, shadow data, and excessive access rights before exploitation occurs. The solution supports cloud platforms and SaaS applications, providing continuous assessment of data security posture across hybrid environments.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.