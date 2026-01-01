PKWARE PK Encrypt Logo

PKWARE PK Encrypt

Enterprise encryption software for IBM Z mainframe systems with persistent encryption

PKWARE PK Encrypt Description

PK Encrypt is an enterprise encryption solution designed specifically for IBM Z mainframe systems. The software provides persistent encryption that maintains data protection throughout its entire lifecycle, regardless of location or state. It addresses security challenges when data moves from mainframe environments to distributed systems and cloud platforms. The solution uses AES-256 encryption standards to protect sensitive data at every stage. It integrates with IBM security frameworks including SAF, CPACF, ICSF, and IBM Pervasive Encryption. Data can be encrypted using OpenPGP or X.509 certificates for both transfer and storage operations. PK Encrypt is designed to handle the security complexities that arise when data leaves the secure confines of IBM Z systems, where 70% of global production workloads are processed. The software ensures that encrypted data remains protected even when transferred across networks and platforms in distributed environments. The solution works in conjunction with PK Protect for z/OS, which provides data discovery capabilities to locate sensitive data including personally identifiable information (PII) on mainframe systems. This combination enables organizations to discover data locations and apply persistent encryption for remediation. PK Encrypt supports cross-platform compatibility as part of PKWARE's broader encryption suite, maintaining consistent security measures across different systems and environments.

PKWARE PK Encrypt is Enterprise encryption software for IBM Z mainframe systems with persistent encryption developed by PKWARE, Inc.. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Protection.

