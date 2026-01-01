Commvault File Storage Optimization
File storage optimization solution (EOA announced, migrating to Risk Analysis)
Commvault File Storage Optimization
File storage optimization solution (EOA announced, migrating to Risk Analysis)
Commvault File Storage Optimization Description
Commvault File Storage Optimization is a data protection product that has reached its End of Availability as of September 30th, 2023. The product is no longer available for purchase and will reach End of General Support on August 31st, 2024. The solution was designed to optimize file storage operations within enterprise environments. Commvault has directed existing customers to migrate their licenses to Commvault Risk Analysis as the replacement solution. The product was part of Commvault's broader data protection platform and focused on file storage management capabilities. Given the deprecation notice and limited information available, the product appears to have been superseded by more modern risk analysis and data security capabilities. Organizations currently using File Storage Optimization should plan their migration to Risk Analysis before the end of support date to maintain continued vendor support and access to updated features.
Commvault File Storage Optimization FAQ
Common questions about Commvault File Storage Optimization including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Commvault File Storage Optimization is File storage optimization solution (EOA announced, migrating to Risk Analysis) developed by Commvault. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Compliance, Data Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership