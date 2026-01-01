Commvault File Storage Optimization Description

Commvault File Storage Optimization is a data protection product that has reached its End of Availability as of September 30th, 2023. The product is no longer available for purchase and will reach End of General Support on August 31st, 2024. The solution was designed to optimize file storage operations within enterprise environments. Commvault has directed existing customers to migrate their licenses to Commvault Risk Analysis as the replacement solution. The product was part of Commvault's broader data protection platform and focused on file storage management capabilities. Given the deprecation notice and limited information available, the product appears to have been superseded by more modern risk analysis and data security capabilities. Organizations currently using File Storage Optimization should plan their migration to Risk Analysis before the end of support date to maintain continued vendor support and access to updated features.