ProLion Storage Security

Storage security platform for ransomware protection and data access monitoring

ProLion Storage Security is a storage-focused security platform that provides protection against ransomware and insider threats through real-time monitoring and automated response capabilities. The platform consists of three main products: CryptoSpike for ransomware detection and blocking, DataAnalyzer for storage analysis and access transparency, and ClusterLion for high availability and disaster recovery. CryptoSpike monitors file system access patterns in real-time to detect anomalies indicative of ransomware activity. When suspicious behavior is identified, the system automatically blocks the user from accessing data and alerts administrators. The solution includes granular file restore capabilities to recover only affected files without impacting other data. DataAnalyzer provides visibility into storage systems, tracking user permissions, monitoring permission changes over time, and generating reports for storage optimization and cost reduction. The tool helps identify insider threats by analyzing data access patterns and user behavior. ClusterLion focuses on ensuring operational continuity by providing automated failover capabilities that reduce recovery time from hours to seconds during system failures. The platform supports multiple storage vendors including NetApp and Lenovo, and operates across different environments. ProLion offers 24/7/365 support and can integrate with existing SIEM platforms through APIs.

ProLion Storage Security is Storage security platform for ransomware protection and data access monitoring developed by ProLion GmbH. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Insider Threat, Ransomware Prevention.

