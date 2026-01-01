Immuta Data Provisioning
Immuta Data Provisioning
Immuta Data Provisioning Description
Immuta Data Provisioning is a data access governance and provisioning platform that automates the process of making data available across organizations while maintaining security and compliance. The platform addresses the challenge of lengthy data access approval processes by replacing manual ticketing systems with automated workflows. The platform consists of two main applications: Data Marketplace, which provides a centralized interface for discovering and delivering data products across the organization, and Data Access Governance, which enables stewards and governors to design and enforce policies from a single location. The system allows organizations to write policies once and enforce them across multiple platforms and domains. Immuta automates workflows throughout the data access lifecycle, from data onboarding to policy creation, access approvals, and monitoring of both data and users. The platform enables self-service data access while maintaining exception handling capabilities for governance teams. It supports policy-based access control that can govern thousands of tables with single policies. The platform is designed to reduce the time required for data consumers to obtain access to data, which can traditionally take up to 2.5 months. It provides audit capabilities to ensure rules are followed in a verifiable manner and helps organizations maintain compliance with regulatory standards while enabling data-driven decision making.
Immuta Data Provisioning FAQ
Immuta Data Provisioning is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Automation.
