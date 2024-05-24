Thales Data Protection
Thales Data Protection is an enterprise data security platform that provides encryption and key management capabilities across multiple environments. The product offers data-at-rest encryption for structured and unstructured data in databases, applications, files, and storage containers across physical data centers, private clouds, public clouds, and third-party storage applications. The platform includes centralized enterprise key management that generates, distributes, stores, rotates, and revokes cryptographic keys for encrypted data. It supports key management for Microsoft SQL TDE, Oracle TDE, and KMIP-compliant encryption products through the CipherTrust Enterprise Key Management component. Network encryption capabilities protect data in transit between data centers, headquarters, backup sites, and disaster recovery locations. The network encryption solutions are FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified, Common Criteria certified, and approved by NATO and DISA UC APL. PKI security solutions provide encryption key management for public key infrastructures and PKI-based authentication tokens. These solutions are available for on-premises deployment or as cloud-based services. The platform features granular encryption with role-based access control, centralized key management, and a hardened root of trust to protect master keys. It is designed to support compliance requirements across financial services, healthcare, retail, government, education, and law enforcement sectors.
