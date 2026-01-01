Galaxkey Data Protection
Galaxkey Data Protection is an encryption platform that secures data both in transit and at rest. The solution uses a three-layer identity-based encryption approach that does not rely on traditional passwords. Organizations maintain full control over encryption keys, particularly in on-premises deployments. The platform offers federated on-premises architecture, allowing organizations to host and manage the system within their own infrastructure rather than relying on external cloud servers. This architecture supports regulatory compliance requirements in industries such as finance and government. Galaxkey provides file-level encryption, where each file is encrypted individually and can only be accessed by authorized users with the correct decryption key. The platform enables editing of encrypted files without requiring decryption first, maintaining security during the editing process. The solution includes risk quantification tools that provide real-time insights into data protection effectiveness and measurable risk reduction metrics. The platform is designed to help organizations comply with regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA. Galaxkey offers multiple integrated products that connect through its encryption platform, allowing businesses to select components based on their specific requirements.
