PKWARE PKZIP Description

PKZIP is a data compression and encryption software designed to reduce file sizes and secure sensitive data during storage and transmission. The software compresses files up to 90% smaller than their original size, helping organizations manage storage costs and bandwidth requirements across on-premises and cloud environments. The product provides encryption capabilities that persist with files even when transferred outside the organization. It includes command-line interface functionality and operates across multiple platforms including Windows Desktop, Windows Server, IBM i, Linux on zSystem, and IBM z/OS. PKZIP is part of a broader product portfolio that includes PK Protect solutions for endpoint management, data store management, and mainframe data protection. The software supports organization-wide policy enforcement and includes automated discovery and remediation capabilities for unencrypted sensitive data. The product is available as a free trial for evaluation purposes across all supported platforms. Organizations can deploy PKZIP to compress and encrypt data without disrupting existing user workflows, while maintaining control over data protection policies across the enterprise.