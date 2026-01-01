PKWARE PKZIP Logo

PKWARE PKZIP

Data compression and encryption software for archiving and transferring files

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

PKWARE PKZIP Description

PKZIP is a data compression and encryption software designed to reduce file sizes and secure sensitive data during storage and transmission. The software compresses files up to 90% smaller than their original size, helping organizations manage storage costs and bandwidth requirements across on-premises and cloud environments. The product provides encryption capabilities that persist with files even when transferred outside the organization. It includes command-line interface functionality and operates across multiple platforms including Windows Desktop, Windows Server, IBM i, Linux on zSystem, and IBM z/OS. PKZIP is part of a broader product portfolio that includes PK Protect solutions for endpoint management, data store management, and mainframe data protection. The software supports organization-wide policy enforcement and includes automated discovery and remediation capabilities for unencrypted sensitive data. The product is available as a free trial for evaluation purposes across all supported platforms. Organizations can deploy PKZIP to compress and encrypt data without disrupting existing user workflows, while maintaining control over data protection policies across the enterprise.

PKWARE PKZIP FAQ

Common questions about PKWARE PKZIP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

PKWARE PKZIP is Data compression and encryption software for archiving and transferring files developed by PKWARE, Inc.. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Command Line Tool, Cross Platform.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →