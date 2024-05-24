Verifyle Compliance Description

Verifyle Compliance is a secure file sharing and storage platform designed to meet multiple regulatory compliance requirements. The platform uses proprietary encryption technology called Cellucrypt to protect sensitive information during storage and transmission. The product supports compliance with numerous standards including HIPAA for healthcare data, CCPA and GDPR for privacy protection, FERPA for educational records, and FINRA/SEC for financial services. It offers Business Associate agreements for HIPAA-covered entities and maintains compliance with PCI DSS Level 4 merchant requirements without storing payment card data on servers. The platform includes electronic signature capabilities that comply with UETA and ESIGN requirements, with specific support for IRS Forms 8878 and 8879. It automatically records required data for electronic signatures to be considered valid by the IRS. The system also meets IRS Publication 1345 E-File Standards for security, privacy, and business operations. Verifyle provides secure environments for storing and sharing protected information across various industries including healthcare, education, financial services, and government contractors. The platform supports NIST 800-171 guidelines for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information and can be used in compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley requirements for financial information processing. Users can delete their accounts to remove all personal information, and the platform does not sell, rent, or exchange user personal information with third parties.