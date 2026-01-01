Deep Instinct DSX for Applications Description

Deep Instinct DSX for Applications is a data security solution that scans files moving through application environments to prevent malware and ransomware before they reach storage or spread to other systems. The product addresses security gaps in custom and existing applications where files can be uploaded from various sources. The solution operates as an agentless deployment using docker containers that can be positioned anywhere in the environment and connected via API or ICAP protocols. It integrates with middleware layers to provide protection across multiple applications simultaneously, including custom-built applications specific to an organization. DSX for Applications uses deep learning and generative AI technologies to deliver near real-time scanning verdicts on files transiting through applications. The product aims to provide zero-day data security by preventing threats rather than detecting them after infiltration. The solution is designed to work beyond traditional endpoint-focused tools, addressing file security at the application layer where users upload and share files. It provides protection for secure file transfer use cases and middleware connectivity scenarios.