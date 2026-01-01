Deep Instinct DSX for Applications
Scans files in applications to prevent zero-day malware and ransomware
Deep Instinct DSX for Applications
Scans files in applications to prevent zero-day malware and ransomware
Deep Instinct DSX for Applications Description
Deep Instinct DSX for Applications is a data security solution that scans files moving through application environments to prevent malware and ransomware before they reach storage or spread to other systems. The product addresses security gaps in custom and existing applications where files can be uploaded from various sources. The solution operates as an agentless deployment using docker containers that can be positioned anywhere in the environment and connected via API or ICAP protocols. It integrates with middleware layers to provide protection across multiple applications simultaneously, including custom-built applications specific to an organization. DSX for Applications uses deep learning and generative AI technologies to deliver near real-time scanning verdicts on files transiting through applications. The product aims to provide zero-day data security by preventing threats rather than detecting them after infiltration. The solution is designed to work beyond traditional endpoint-focused tools, addressing file security at the application layer where users upload and share files. It provides protection for secure file transfer use cases and middleware connectivity scenarios.
Deep Instinct DSX for Applications FAQ
Common questions about Deep Instinct DSX for Applications including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Deep Instinct DSX for Applications is Scans files in applications to prevent zero-day malware and ransomware developed by Deep Instinct. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership