Comcast Security Data Fabric Description

Comcast Security Data Fabric (DataBee) is a data fabric architecture that integrates and manages security data from various sources in a unified, secure, and governed approach. The platform is designed to navigate complex security semantics and streamline workflows for security, risk, and compliance teams. The product provides centralized security data management capabilities including security data lakes for storing raw security telemetry in structured and unstructured formats. It supports security data mesh architectures where business domains own and operate their data in a decentralized manner. The platform includes data integration capabilities with support for both ETL and ELT processes to move data from sources to destinations. It offers auto-parsing functionality to automatically extract data elements from structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data across different formats into consistent formats for analysis. The solution provides entity resolution to identify and correlate information about people, devices, and applications across security events regardless of log source. It includes data catalog functionality for inventorying data assets and metadata management, along with data lineage tracking to document the journey of data from creation through transformations to final applications. The platform supports data federation architecture where storage functionality is delegated to remote data repositories. It is built to handle large volumes of security telemetry generated daily in enterprise environments.