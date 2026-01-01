Thales Data Protection Solutions
Thales Data Protection Solutions
Thales Data Protection Solutions Description
Thales Data Protection Solutions is a comprehensive platform that provides data security capabilities across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The platform includes data discovery and classification functionality to identify and categorize sensitive data across heterogeneous data stores including cloud, big data, and traditional environments. The solution offers multiple encryption approaches including transparent encryption, application data protection, tokenization, data masking, and database protection. The CipherTrust Data Security Platform unifies data discovery, classification, and protection with granular access controls and centralized key management. Key management capabilities include the FIPS 140-2-compliant CipherTrust Manager for managing and protecting keys across database TDE, KMIP clients, and the CipherTrust Data Security Platform. The platform also includes CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager for cloud-specific key management needs. Additional components include CipherTrust Secrets Management powered by Akeyless Vault Platform for protecting secrets, credentials, certificates, API keys, and tokens across DevOps tools and cloud workloads. Hardware security modules are available in both general purpose and payment-specific variants, with Luna HSMs providing FIPS 140-3 Level 3-validated tamper-resistant protection. The platform includes Data Protection on Demand, a cloud-based service offering Cloud HSM and key management through an online marketplace. Network encryption capabilities and ransomware protection features are also included. The solution supports batch data transformation and provides a data protection gateway for securing data in motion.
