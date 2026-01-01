Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data Logo

Lightbeam is a data security platform that uses an identity-centric approach to protect sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments. The platform connects data to the individuals it represents through its Data Identity Graph technology. The solution scans structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data sources to discover and classify sensitive information. It maps discovered data to human identities, applies labels, and assigns risk scores to prioritize remediation efforts. The platform automates protection, governance, and privacy workflows based on this contextual understanding. Lightbeam addresses multiple use cases including data security posture management, data access governance, privacy operations, data classification, breach and ransomware prevention, data retention, insider threat detection, and AI security. The platform enforces least privilege access controls by ensuring only authorized individuals can access specific data based on full context. For privacy operations, the system maps personal data to individuals to automate data subject requests, consent management, and other privacy workflows. It supports compliance with regulations including PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and Quebec Law 25. The platform uses AI-driven remediation to reduce risk at scale across data loss prevention, data security posture management, and breach protection scenarios. It provides visibility into shadow data and addresses data sprawl challenges by discovering unknown and untracked data across the organization's infrastructure.

