Real-time data surveillance platform for data discovery, monitoring, and threat detection

Flying Cloud CrowsNest is a data security posture management platform that provides real-time visibility into data across enterprise environments. The platform operates at the binary level to fingerprint data across databases, storage systems, applications, desktops, clouds, and device streams without modifying files. CrowsNest identifies, categorizes, classifies, and profiles data content while mapping data origination, destinations, and pipelines. The platform tracks data access, sharing, usage patterns, and changes to establish a complete chain of custody for any data location. The platform uses patented rolling baseline technology and machine learning to establish normal data behavior patterns. It continuously analyzes incoming data, data in motion, and data leaving the environment to detect anomalies and threats in real time. CrowsNest detects ransomware, botnet, malware, Bitcoin, backdoor, and command-and-control data behavior. The platform reconstructs events, extracts payloads, provides analysis, and generates PCAPs for incident response. It can automatically trigger existing security controls and deliver alerts to SIEM or SOAR systems. The platform is built on a proprietary Large Language Model and holds 12 patents for data surveillance technologies. It supports natural-language policy generation for applying Zero Trust principles to data. CrowsNest is cloud-native, hosted on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and can run in public clouds, private clouds, or on-premises data centers.

Flying Cloud CrowsNest is Real-time data surveillance platform for data discovery, monitoring, and threat detection developed by Flying Cloud Tech. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Data Classification.

