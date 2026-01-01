Fasoo Wrapsody
AI-ready document management platform with content virtualization and security
Fasoo Wrapsody
AI-ready document management platform with content virtualization and security
Fasoo Wrapsody Description
Fasoo Wrapsody is a document management platform designed for AI-ready data infrastructure. The platform addresses fragmented document storage across PC, email, file servers, and business systems by centralizing document management while maintaining version control. The system implements document virtualization to prevent data silos, enabling users to access the latest content regardless of location or system. It automatically manages versioning, sharing, and backup when documents are worked on locally, eliminating the need to store files in specific locations or share via email or links. Wrapsody includes AI-based document capabilities through Domain K-Master, which connects information scattered across multiple documents to provide conversational search results. The AI Assistant integrates with commercial LLMs to provide document summarization, search, comparison, and report generation functions. The platform manages ROT (Redundant, Obsolete, Trivial) data to optimize content for AI training and improve generated output accuracy. It implements file-level Access Control Lists (ACL) rather than folder-level permissions, with encryption, access control, and audit logging for each file. Additional capabilities include real-time automatic backup for ransomware protection, collaboration history tracking centered on documents, and chat history storage. The system provides insights on user and group participation levels and document derivation history.
Fasoo Wrapsody FAQ
Common questions about Fasoo Wrapsody including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fasoo Wrapsody is AI-ready document management platform with content virtualization and security developed by Fasoo. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Data Gateway, Access Control, Backup.
