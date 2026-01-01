Netskope One DSPM Description

Netskope One DSPM is a Data Security Posture Management solution that provides visibility and protection for sensitive data across cloud and on-premises environments. The platform discovers and classifies structured and unstructured data, including PII, proprietary information, and data subject to regulatory requirements such as GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA. The solution offers continuous scanning to identify shadow data stores, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities. It provides a DSPM Score and risk indicators that highlight critical risks across data stores, user access patterns, and data interactions. The platform monitors for risky behaviors, sensitive data violations, and potentially harmful queries in real-time. Netskope One DSPM includes data access governance capabilities that enable organizations to manage permissions, monitor access, and adjust permissions as data moves across environments. The solution analyzes data usage patterns to identify abnormal activities and exfiltration risks. The platform features automated classification and tagging of sensitive data, policy validation and enforcement capabilities, and compliance monitoring with proactive alerts for policy violations and data residency issues. It integrates with other Netskope One SSE components including DLP and CASB to provide unified data protection across the enterprise. A unified dashboard provides visibility into sensitive data across all environments, enabling security teams to identify and resolve security issues efficiently.