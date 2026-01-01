PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager Logo

PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager

Automated data discovery and protection platform for databases, data lakes, cloud

Data Protection
Commercial
PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager Description

PK Protect Data Store Manager (DSM) is a data protection platform that discovers and protects sensitive data across databases, data lakes, and cloud environments. The platform automatically scans data stores to locate sensitive information and applies protection techniques including encryption, tokenization, and data masking. DSM supports both static and dynamic data masking capabilities to protect data at rest and in motion. The platform performs automated data discovery across petabytes of data to identify sensitive information according to organizational policies. It provides encryption functionality to convert data into unreadable formats that require proper access credentials for decryption. The platform is designed to support compliance requirements including GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. DSM operates as part of a data security posture management (DSPM) approach, providing visibility into where sensitive data resides and how it is protected. The platform can scale from small business deployments to large enterprise environments. DSM integrates with cloud platforms, databases, and data repositories to provide continuous monitoring and protection. The platform applies protection policies automatically without requiring manual intervention or disrupting user workflows. Organizations can customize the platform to meet specific data protection requirements and compliance mandates.

