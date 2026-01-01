PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager
Automated data discovery and protection platform for databases, data lakes, cloud
PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager
Automated data discovery and protection platform for databases, data lakes, cloud
PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager Description
PK Protect Data Store Manager (DSM) is a data protection platform that discovers and protects sensitive data across databases, data lakes, and cloud environments. The platform automatically scans data stores to locate sensitive information and applies protection techniques including encryption, tokenization, and data masking. DSM supports both static and dynamic data masking capabilities to protect data at rest and in motion. The platform performs automated data discovery across petabytes of data to identify sensitive information according to organizational policies. It provides encryption functionality to convert data into unreadable formats that require proper access credentials for decryption. The platform is designed to support compliance requirements including GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. DSM operates as part of a data security posture management (DSPM) approach, providing visibility into where sensitive data resides and how it is protected. The platform can scale from small business deployments to large enterprise environments. DSM integrates with cloud platforms, databases, and data repositories to provide continuous monitoring and protection. The platform applies protection policies automatically without requiring manual intervention or disrupting user workflows. Organizations can customize the platform to meet specific data protection requirements and compliance mandates.
PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager FAQ
Common questions about PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager is Automated data discovery and protection platform for databases, data lakes, cloud developed by PKWARE, Inc.. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership