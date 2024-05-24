Verifyle Cellucrypt® Description

Verifyle Cellucrypt is a cloud-based storage and messaging platform that uses patented encryption key management technology. The system employs a six-layer encryption architecture where each document, message thread, and note is encrypted individually rather than in bulk. This approach prevents mass data exposure in the event of a security breach. The platform uses dynamically generated, password-derived keys designed to resist quantum computing attacks. It implements real-time streaming encryption, encrypting documents during upload rather than queuing them in temporary directories. The system utilizes AES-128-bit encryption with SSL/TLS and HTTP strict transport security. Cellucrypt employs a unique key exchange method that differs from Diffie-Hellman and RSA, where "shared" and "held" keys are never exposed over the internet. The six encryption layers include password-derived key, session key, object key, paired public key, paired private key, and user master key, though users only need to remember one password. The platform offers optional two-factor authentication and an opt-out password reset feature. When users opt out of password reset, the company cannot access account information. The system includes protection against cross-site scripting (XSS) and cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks. No persistent password tokens are stored, and the architecture generates unique key sets for each object and individual involved in information exchange.