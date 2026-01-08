Symmetry Modern Data Security Platform Logo

Symmetry Modern Data Security Platform

DSPM and DDR platform for data discovery, classification, monitoring & response

Data Protection
Commercial
Symmetry Modern Data Security Platform Description

Symmetry Modern Data Security Platform combines Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Detection and Response (DDR), and Data Access Governance (DAG) capabilities into a unified platform. The product discovers, classifies, maps, and monitors sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments at scale. The platform addresses data security requirements aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework through four main functions: Identify, Protect, Detect, and Respond. It provides visibility into data location, sensitivity, and environment while enabling remediation of unused access, dormant identities, data sprawl, and insecure data stores. The DDR capability offers continuous monitoring with anomaly detection and deterministic real-time alerts based on data type, user, and operations performed. It identifies abnormal data behaviors and policy violations, enabling rapid detection and response to compromised credentials and potential breaches. The DAG functionality connects data to identities through permission analysis and evaluates potential data access resulting from new access provisioning. It supports least privilege enforcement by analyzing actual data usage against role requirements. The platform addresses use cases including data inventory, ransomware defense, GenAI security, zero trust for data, compliance and governance, and cloud transformation. It analyzes risks associated with GenAI agents accessing corporate environments like OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

