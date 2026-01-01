Qohash Qostodian Logo

Qohash Qostodian

Edge data security platform for discovering and managing sensitive data risks

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Qohash Qostodian Description

Qohash Qostodian is a data security platform that operates at the edge, providing visibility and control over sensitive data without moving it from its source location. The platform scans files across enterprise environments to identify and track sensitive information such as social security numbers and other data elements. The solution performs data discovery and classification across unstructured data sources, tracking data ownership, access patterns, and propagation. It identifies redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data and provides granular tracking of specific data elements across files and systems. Qostodian supports incident response scenarios by delivering real-time exposure insights during security breaches or device loss events. The platform links specific data elements to individuals and tracks how data moves across people over time. The deployment model focuses on files rather than requiring data movement to external systems. The platform can be deployed organization-wide within days and uses a flat-rate pricing structure based on employee count. The solution addresses use cases including AI data governance, risk reduction, insider risk management, regulatory compliance, data loss prevention enablement, and data privacy requirements. It provides dashboards for monitoring data exposure and supports threat hunting activities through its data element tracking capabilities.

Qohash Qostodian FAQ

Common questions about Qohash Qostodian including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Qohash Qostodian is Edge data security platform for discovering and managing sensitive data risks developed by Qohash. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Classification, Data Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →