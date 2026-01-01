Qohash Qostodian Description

Qohash Qostodian is a data security platform that operates at the edge, providing visibility and control over sensitive data without moving it from its source location. The platform scans files across enterprise environments to identify and track sensitive information such as social security numbers and other data elements. The solution performs data discovery and classification across unstructured data sources, tracking data ownership, access patterns, and propagation. It identifies redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data and provides granular tracking of specific data elements across files and systems. Qostodian supports incident response scenarios by delivering real-time exposure insights during security breaches or device loss events. The platform links specific data elements to individuals and tracks how data moves across people over time. The deployment model focuses on files rather than requiring data movement to external systems. The platform can be deployed organization-wide within days and uses a flat-rate pricing structure based on employee count. The solution addresses use cases including AI data governance, risk reduction, insider risk management, regulatory compliance, data loss prevention enablement, and data privacy requirements. It provides dashboards for monitoring data exposure and supports threat hunting activities through its data element tracking capabilities.