Certes DPRM

Quantum-safe data protection platform securing data in transit with encryption

Certes DPRM (Data Protection and Risk Mitigation) is a data-centric security solution designed to protect sensitive data in transit against current and future quantum threats. The platform uses AES-256-GCM encryption combined with a quantum-based multi-part key system to secure data payloads at Layer 4 of the network stack. The solution operates on four core pillars: Separation of Duties for policy and key management control, Layer 4 Data Payload Protection focusing on customer-defined sensitive data within network packets, Crypto-Segmentation for securing network-controlled data, and Data Security Unified Reporting for real-time visibility into data security status and vulnerabilities. DPRM is positioned as quantum-ready and aligned with NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) compliance standards. The platform addresses specific use cases including Active Directory protection, AI data protection against data poisoning and man-in-the-middle attacks, and regulatory risk mitigation for data handlers. The solution is designed for managed service providers, technology alliance partners, and end-user organizations that handle sensitive data. It aims to reduce breach impact by rendering stolen data worthless to attackers through encryption, rather than relying solely on perimeter-based security controls.

Certes DPRM is Quantum-safe data protection platform securing data in transit with encryption developed by Certes Networks. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Active Directory, Compliance.

