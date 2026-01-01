PKWARE PK Protect for z/OS
Discovers and protects sensitive data in z/OS mainframe datasets
PKWARE PK Protect for z/OS
Discovers and protects sensitive data in z/OS mainframe datasets
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if PKWARE PK Protect for z/OS is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
PKWARE PK Protect for z/OS Description
PK Protect for z/OS is a data discovery and protection solution designed for IBM Z mainframe environments. The product uses SchemaLink Technology to discover sensitive data in VSAM clusters, sequential (extended and GDG), Partitioned (and extended), and Tape data sets on z/OS systems. The solution reads data definitions and copybooks to perform discovery of personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data across mainframe datasets. It applies over 150 out-of-the-box or customized policies to identify sensitive information in unstructured z/OS data sets. PK Protect for z/OS runs the entire discovery process on the mainframe through a handoff between z/OS and UNIX System Service (USS), keeping sensitive data on-premises within the IBM Z environment. The product is written in Assembler for backend functions and Java for the majority of operations, with Java-eligible workloads exploiting the z/Integrated Information Processor (zIIP) to reduce general CP burden and costs. The solution addresses data duplication, replication, and proliferation challenges that occur when application developers copy production data for development and testing purposes. It provides discovery capabilities for orphaned data sets and data that has moved across testing, production, and development environments.
PKWARE PK Protect for z/OS FAQ
Common questions about PKWARE PK Protect for z/OS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
PKWARE PK Protect for z/OS is Discovers and protects sensitive data in z/OS mainframe datasets developed by PKWARE, Inc.. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Classification, Data Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership