PKWARE PK Protect for z/OS Description

PK Protect for z/OS is a data discovery and protection solution designed for IBM Z mainframe environments. The product uses SchemaLink Technology to discover sensitive data in VSAM clusters, sequential (extended and GDG), Partitioned (and extended), and Tape data sets on z/OS systems. The solution reads data definitions and copybooks to perform discovery of personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data across mainframe datasets. It applies over 150 out-of-the-box or customized policies to identify sensitive information in unstructured z/OS data sets. PK Protect for z/OS runs the entire discovery process on the mainframe through a handoff between z/OS and UNIX System Service (USS), keeping sensitive data on-premises within the IBM Z environment. The product is written in Assembler for backend functions and Java for the majority of operations, with Java-eligible workloads exploiting the z/Integrated Information Processor (zIIP) to reduce general CP burden and costs. The solution addresses data duplication, replication, and proliferation challenges that occur when application developers copy production data for development and testing purposes. It provides discovery capabilities for orphaned data sets and data that has moved across testing, production, and development environments.