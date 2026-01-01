PKWARE SecureZIP Logo

PKWARE SecureZIP

Enterprise file encryption and compression software with persistent data protection

Data Protection
Commercial
PKWARE SecureZIP Description

PKWARE SecureZIP is an enterprise encryption and compression software that provides persistent data-level encryption for sensitive information. The product encrypts files at the file level, maintaining protection even when data leaves the company network. SecureZIP supports multiple encryption methods including password-based encryption, certificate-based encryption, X.509, and OpenPGP encryption standards. The software includes data compression capabilities that can reduce file sizes by up to 95% using PKWARE's compression technology. The product offers cross-platform operability, allowing encrypted files to be shared and decrypted by authorized users across different enterprise operating systems. It enables organization-wide control through consistent policy enforcement mechanisms. SecureZIP is designed for organizations in highly regulated industries that require persistent data-level encryption beyond traditional network and device protection. The software addresses scenarios where encrypted data needs to be sent to individuals, partners, or third parties who may not have compression and encryption programs. The product is part of PKWARE's broader data discovery and protection portfolio, which includes PK Protect for z/OS (mainframe data protection), PK Protect Endpoint Manager (endpoint data security), and PK Protect Data Store Manager (structured data protection across cloud and databases).

PKWARE SecureZIP FAQ

PKWARE SecureZIP is Enterprise file encryption and compression software with persistent data protection developed by PKWARE, Inc.. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Certificate Management, Compliance, Compression.

