Cyscale Data Security Posture Management is a cloud-native platform that continuously scans multi-cloud environments to identify data exposure risks and ensure compliance. The platform operates as part of Cyscale's broader CNAPP offering. The tool scans cloud estates for insecurely stored keys, exposed passwords, and sensitive information that could enable lateral movement. It monitors key rotation and expiration to prevent access loss, identifies unencrypted data stores, and detects misconfigurations that make data publicly accessible. The platform provides visualization of cloud data stores and maps complex attack paths based on relationships between data stores and other cloud resources. It displays data flow patterns, usage, and access permissions for users, applications, and machines. For Kubernetes environments, the platform performs automated scanning for misconfigurations, manages Kubernetes secrets, provides visibility into containerized data stores, and identifies unencrypted data and vulnerabilities within container environments. Compliance capabilities include support for CIS, ISO27001, PCI-DSS, NIST, SOC2, and GDPR frameworks. The platform offers over 500 security controls and policies, with options for built-in templates or custom policy creation for access and identity management. The platform supports AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, and Kubernetes clusters including AKS, EKS, GKE, and unmanaged Kubernetes.

Cyscale Data Security Posture Management is DSPM platform for multi-cloud data security and compliance monitoring developed by Cyscale Limited.

