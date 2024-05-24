Radiant Agentic AI Logo

Top Alternatives to Radiant Agentic AI

Security Operations

AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging

201 Alternatives to Radiant Agentic AI

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Logo
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR

SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows

Security Operations
StrangeBee Cortex Logo
StrangeBee Cortex

Open-source observable analysis engine and companion tool for TheHive platform

Security Operations
Free
SentinelOne Purple AI Logo
SentinelOne Purple AI

AI-powered security operations platform for automated threat analysis and response

Security Operations
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI Logo
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI

AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response

Security Operations
StrangeBee TheHive IaaS Images Logo
StrangeBee TheHive IaaS Images

Collaborative case management platform for incident response and investigation

Security Operations
RAD Security RAD FusionAI Core Logo
RAD Security RAD FusionAI Core

AI-powered security platform that correlates signals & automates actions

Security Operations
Prophet Security Prophet AI Logo
Prophet Security Prophet AI

AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response

Security Operations
Simbian AI Security Operations Logo
Simbian AI Security Operations

AI-powered security operations platform for autonomous alert triage & response

Security Operations
Cymph Security Playbooks Logo
Cymph Security Playbooks

A vendor-agnostic product for managing and analyzing cybersecurity playbooks.

Security Operations
Harness AI for DevOps Logo
Harness AI for DevOps

AI-powered DevOps platform for CI/CD, testing, security, and cost mgmt.

Security Operations
AlgoSec Horizon Platform Logo
AlgoSec Horizon Platform

App-centric security mgmt platform for hybrid network environments

Security Operations
BlockAPT Platform Logo
BlockAPT Platform

AI-powered unified security platform with centralized mgmt & quantum-secure VPN

Security Operations
Perisai Agentic-AI Hyperautomation Logo
Perisai Agentic-AI Hyperautomation

AI-driven SOAR platform for automated incident response & threat detection

Security Operations
ORDR IQ Logo
ORDR IQ

Multi-agent AI orchestrator for IT and security workflow automation

Security Operations
Huawei SecoManager Security Controller Logo
Huawei SecoManager Security Controller

Security controller for policy mgmt, orchestration & log management

Security Operations
Tines AI-driven SOC Logo
Tines AI-driven SOC

AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks

Security Operations
D3 Security Morpheus AI Logo
D3 Security Morpheus AI

AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation

Security Operations
IBM QRadar SOAR Logo
IBM QRadar SOAR

SOAR platform for automating and orchestrating incident response workflows

Security Operations
SIRP OmniSense™ Logo
SIRP OmniSense™

AI-native autonomous SOC platform for threat detection and response

Security Operations
Cydarm Platform Logo
Cydarm Platform

SOC management platform for incident response and cyber response management

Security Operations
ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow Logo
ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow

Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management

Security Operations
Lumifi ShieldVision™ Logo
Lumifi ShieldVision™

SOAR platform with investigation, automation, and incident mgmt capabilities

Security Operations
Swimlane Turbine Logo
Swimlane Turbine

Agentic AI automation platform for SOC workflows and security operations

Security Operations
Endian Network Logo
Endian Network

Centralized management platform for Endian security infrastructure lifecycle

Security Operations
Ekasha Incident Management Logo
Ekasha Incident Management

Incident management platform with automation, workflows, and playbooks

Security Operations
Trend Micro Trend Companion Logo
Trend Micro Trend Companion

AI-powered cybersecurity assistant integrated into Trend Vision One platform

Security Operations
Sophos Central Logo
Sophos Central

Cloud-based platform for unified mgmt of Sophos security solutions

Security Operations
Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX Logo
Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX

Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce

Security Operations
Broadcom AppWorx Workload Automation Logo
Broadcom AppWorx Workload Automation

Task scheduling & workload automation for Ellucian Banner & Fiserv DNA

Security Operations
StrangeBee TheHive Logo
StrangeBee TheHive

Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs

Security Operations
StrangeBee TheHive Cloud Platform Logo
StrangeBee TheHive Cloud Platform

SaaS security case management platform for incident response teams

Security Operations
SentinelOne Singularity Hyperautomation Logo
SentinelOne Singularity Hyperautomation

No-code SOAR platform for automating security workflows and response tasks

Security Operations
ServiceNow Security Operations Logo
ServiceNow Security Operations

Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response

Security Operations
Swimlane SOC Automation Solution Logo
Swimlane SOC Automation Solution

SOC automation platform for alert triage, phishing, and incident management

Security Operations
Itential Orchestration Logo
Itential Orchestration

AI-powered orchestration platform for network & infrastructure automation

Security Operations
Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst Logo
Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst

AI-powered SOC analyst that automates alert triage and investigation

Security Operations
Simbian AI SOC Agent Logo
Simbian AI SOC Agent

AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts

Security Operations
Swimlane Agentic AI Logo
Swimlane Agentic AI

Agentic AI-powered SOAR platform for security automation and case management

Security Operations
Swimlane AI-Driven Incident Case Management Logo
Swimlane AI-Driven Incident Case Management

AI-driven incident case management platform for SOC incident response automation

Security Operations
Swimlane Active Sensing Fabric Logo
Swimlane Active Sensing Fabric

Cloud-scale SOAR platform ingesting & correlating data for instant threat response

Security Operations
Swimlane Turbine Canvas Logo
Swimlane Turbine Canvas

Low-code automation builder for creating security playbooks and workflows

Security Operations
Swimlane Turbine Cloud-Native AI Security Automation Platform Logo
Swimlane Turbine Cloud-Native AI Security Automation Platform

Cloud-native low-code security automation platform for SOC operations

Security Operations
BitLyft AIR® Logo
BitLyft AIR®

Automated incident response platform for Microsoft 365 and identity systems

Security Operations
JFrog Pipelines Logo
JFrog Pipelines

Sunset CI/CD automation platform integrated with JFrog Artifactory

Security Operations
LevelBlue Fusion Platform Logo
LevelBlue Fusion Platform

Unified security operations platform for threat detection and response

Security Operations
Cycode CI/CD Security Logo
Cycode CI/CD Security

CI/CD pipeline security monitoring and supply chain attack prevention platform

Security Operations
AlgoSec AlgoBot Logo
AlgoSec AlgoBot

Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration

Security Operations
BlockAPT Control Logo
BlockAPT Control

Unified SOAR platform for centralized security management and automation

Security Operations
BlockAPT SaaS Logo
BlockAPT SaaS

Integrated cyber defense platform delivered as SaaS on Google Cloud

Security Operations
CybrHawk Hyper Automation Logo
CybrHawk Hyper Automation

AI-driven automation platform for accelerating cyber defense operations

Security Operations
Agentic AI AR2™ Logo
Agentic AI AR2™

Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation

Security Operations
Splunk SOAR Logo
Splunk SOAR

SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale.

Security Operations
Resolver Command Center Management Logo
Resolver Command Center Management

Command center software for managing security incidents and guard dispatch

Security Operations
zeek paraglob Logo
zeek paraglob

Pattern matching library for strings against large lists of glob patterns

Security Operations
Free
Gatewatcher GAIA Logo
Gatewatcher GAIA

GenAI assistant for SOC teams to detect, analyze, and respond to incidents

Security Operations
Legato Ensemble Security Operations Platform Logo
Legato Ensemble Security Operations Platform

Security operations platform for centralized tool mgmt and alert correlation

Security Operations
Logpoint SOAR & Automation Logo
Logpoint SOAR & Automation

SOAR platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response

Security Operations
Gurucul AI SOC Analyst Logo
Gurucul AI SOC Analyst

AI-powered autonomous SOC analyst for alert triage, investigation, and response

Security Operations
Torq HyperSOC Logo
Torq HyperSOC

AI-powered SOC platform for autonomous alert triage, investigation & response

Security Operations
Torq Hyperautomation Logo
Torq Hyperautomation

Security hyperautomation platform for SOC workflow automation with AI agents

Security Operations
Tines Platform Logo
Tines Platform

Workflow automation platform for building and monitoring security workflows

Security Operations
D3 Morpheus AI SOC Logo
D3 Morpheus AI SOC

AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation, and response

Security Operations
D3 Smart SOAR Logo
D3 Smart SOAR

SOAR platform with automated threat hunting and investigation capabilities

Security Operations
D3 Security Smart SOAR Logo
D3 Security Smart SOAR

SOAR platform for security orchestration, automation, and incident response

Security Operations
Fraud.com aiReflex Logo
Fraud.com aiReflex

AI-powered fraud detection platform for transaction monitoring and prevention

Security Operations
Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration Logo
Fraud.com fcase Fraud Orchestration

Fraud orchestration platform for financial institutions

Security Operations
Logsign Unified SO Platform Logo
Logsign Unified SO Platform

SOAR platform automating threat detection, incident response, and workflows

Security Operations
Sattrix Managed SOAR Logo
Sattrix Managed SOAR

Managed SOAR service for incident response automation and orchestration

Security Operations
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows Logo
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows

Native SOAR platform for automating security response workflows

Security Operations
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App Logo
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App

Mobile app for security operations incident response and threat management

Security Operations
Viettel Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solution (VCS-CyCir) Logo
Viettel Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solution (VCS-CyCir)

SOAR platform for automating SOC operations and incident response workflows

Security Operations
Viettel SOC Platform Logo
Viettel SOC Platform

Unified SOC platform integrating SIEM, SOAR, NSM, EDR, and TI capabilities

Security Operations
CatchProbe Intelligence Automation Logo
CatchProbe Intelligence Automation

AI-driven SOAR platform with threat intel, deception, and leak detection

Security Operations
Dynatrace AutomationEngine Logo
Dynatrace AutomationEngine

Cloud automation platform for BizDevSecOps workflows using AI and observability

Security Operations
Dynatrace AppEngine Logo
Dynatrace AppEngine

Platform for building custom apps using observability, security, and business data

Security Operations
Grafana OnCall Logo
Grafana OnCall

On-call management and incident response platform within Grafana Cloud IRM

Security Operations
Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation Logo
Qevlar Automated Alert Investigation

AI-powered automated alert investigation platform for SOC teams

Security Operations
Cynet SOAR Logo
Cynet SOAR

Built-in SOAR platform for automated threat detection, investigation & response

Security Operations
7AI Platform Logo
7AI Platform

Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation

Security Operations
SonicWall Unified Management Logo
SonicWall Unified Management

Unified mgmt console for MSPs to manage SonicWall security solutions

Security Operations
SecurityHQ SHQ Response Platform Logo
SecurityHQ SHQ Response Platform

Risk and incident management platform for collaborative security operations

Security Operations
SecurityHQ SHQ Response Logo
SecurityHQ SHQ Response

Unified incident mgmt & response platform for orchestration & collaboration

Security Operations
Corelight Fleet Manager Logo
Corelight Fleet Manager

Centralized platform for managing and configuring Corelight Sensors

Security Operations
PDI Cybersecurity Experience Logo
PDI Cybersecurity Experience

Unified cybersecurity platform with AI assistant and mobile app for threat mgmt

Security Operations
PDI Cybersecurity Platform Logo
PDI Cybersecurity Platform

Unified cybersecurity platform combining AI, threat intel, and expert support

Security Operations
LimaCharlie Security Automation Solutions Logo
LimaCharlie Security Automation Solutions

Security automation platform for automating manual tasks and workflows

Security Operations
NETSCOUT nGenius Decryption Appliance Logo
NETSCOUT nGenius Decryption Appliance

High-performance TLS/SSL/SSH decryption appliance for security monitoring

Security Operations
Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management Logo
Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management

Incident & investigation case mgmt platform for security teams

Security Operations
Opsera DevSecOps Platform Logo
Opsera DevSecOps Platform

DevSecOps platform for unified tool integration, security, and governance

Security Operations
RedLegg Automation-as-a-Service Logo
RedLegg Automation-as-a-Service

Managed SOAR service with hosted platform, automation dev & playbook creation

Security Operations
SecureVisio SOAR Logo
SecureVisio SOAR

SOAR platform for automating incident management and response processes

Security Operations
Templar Shield Security Operations Logo
Templar Shield Security Operations

ServiceNow-based security operations platform for incident & vuln management

Security Operations
UpGuard Risk Automations Logo
UpGuard Risk Automations

Automates risk discovery, notification, and remediation across security tools

Security Operations
Netpicker NetBox Logo
Netpicker NetBox

NetBox plugin for network device config mgmt, backup, and automation

Security Operations
Netpicker Nautobot plugin Logo
Netpicker Nautobot plugin

Plugin integrating network automation capabilities into Nautobot

Security Operations
Intezer AI SOC Logo
Intezer AI SOC

AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation

Security Operations
BlinkOps Agentic Automation Logo
BlinkOps Agentic Automation

AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows

Security Operations
AIStrike BlueDome Logo
AIStrike BlueDome

AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure

Security Operations
AiStrike AI-Powered Security Operations Logo
AiStrike AI-Powered Security Operations

AI-powered SOC platform for detection, investigation, and response automation

Security Operations
Defense Unicorns UDS Logo
Defense Unicorns UDS

Platform for deploying & managing software on distributed weapon systems

Security Operations
Zynap Automation Workflows Logo
Zynap Automation Workflows

AI-powered workflow automation platform for cybersecurity operations

Security Operations
Zynap AI Agents Logo
Zynap AI Agents

AI-powered agents for automating cybersecurity workflows and operations

Security Operations
Exaforce Exabot Triage Logo
Exaforce Exabot Triage

Alert triage platform that centralizes, enriches & deduplicates security alerts

Security Operations
Exaforce Multi-Model AI Logo
Exaforce Multi-Model AI

Multi-model AI platform for SecOps detection, triage, investigation & response

Security Operations
Logpresso Maestro Logo
Logpresso Maestro

SOAR platform with SIEM, UEBA, CTI, and DFIR capabilities for SOC automation

Security Operations
COGNNA AI Logo
COGNNA AI

Multi-agent AI system for autonomous threat detection, investigation & response

Security Operations
COGNNA Agentic AI SOC Logo
COGNNA Agentic AI SOC

AI-powered SOC platform for automated threat detection and response

Security Operations
Red Canary Automated Threat Response Logo
Red Canary Automated Threat Response

Automated threat response platform with playbooks for containment & remediation

Security Operations
RunSafe Monitor Logo
RunSafe Monitor

Real-time crash monitoring with heuristics to distinguish bugs from attacks

Security Operations
Perforce Puppet Core Logo
Perforce Puppet Core

Vendor-backed infrastructure automation platform with compliance enforcement

Security Operations
Puppet Enterprise Logo
Puppet Enterprise

Infrastructure automation platform for config mgmt, compliance & patching

Security Operations
BforeAI Chatbot Agents Logo
BforeAI Chatbot Agents

AI chatbot agents for customer support and product information queries

Security Operations
Mentat Cyber Bot Logo
Mentat Cyber Bot

Virtual assistant for cybersecurity teams using natural language queries

Security Operations
Backbox Network Cyber Resilience Platform Logo
Backbox Network Cyber Resilience Platform

Network infrastructure automation platform for cyber resilience tasks

Security Operations
Arcanna Investigation Layer Logo
Arcanna Investigation Layer

AI-powered investigation platform with agentic workflows and GenAI assistants

Security Operations
Arcanna Decision Models Logo
Arcanna Decision Models

AI-driven decision layer for SOC automation with human oversight controls

Security Operations
Codenotary AgentX Logo
Codenotary AgentX

AI-powered agentic orchestrator for IT automation with MCP, API, and CLI tools

Security Operations
AtlasCyber Coming Soon Logo
AtlasCyber Coming Soon

AI-powered platform for cybersecurity workflow automation and collaboration

Security Operations
Andesite Logo
Andesite

Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation

Security Operations
Alpha Level Logo
Alpha Level

AI-powered alert triage platform that filters benign alerts from real threats

Security Operations
Zapoj IT Event Management Logo
Zapoj IT Event Management

IT event management platform for handling IT incidents and service disruptions

Security Operations
Autonomous SOC Logo
Autonomous SOC

AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation

Security Operations
Agentic SOC Logo
Agentic SOC

Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation

Security Operations
SecureAck A-Ops Platform Logo
SecureAck A-Ops Platform

Security automation platform for IT and OT environments with SOAR capabilities

Security Operations
Opsbeacon Logo
Opsbeacon

AI-powered SOC automation platform for cybersecurity operations management

Security Operations
KeyCaliber Platform Logo
KeyCaliber Platform

Security stack analysis platform for asset visibility & coverage intelligence

Security Operations
Kenzo Investigate Logo
Kenzo Investigate

AI-powered SOC analyst that autonomously investigates security alerts

Security Operations
Guardare Logo
Guardare

AI-powered unified security platform for risk mgmt & asset visibility

Security Operations
Cotool Logo
Cotool

AI agent platform for SecOps automation, detection tuning, and threat hunting

Security Operations
Bricklayer AI Logo
Bricklayer AI

AI agent platform for automating SOC tasks and security operations workflows

Security Operations
Abusix Guardian Logo
Abusix Guardian

Suite for abuse desk mgmt, email blocklisting & threat intel for ISPs.

Security Operations
AlertFusion Logo
AlertFusion

Analyst workbench that centralizes & automates alerts to reduce alert fatigue.

Security Operations
archTIS Trusted Data Integration (TDI) Logo
archTIS Trusted Data Integration (TDI)

Serverless, cloud-agnostic service orchestration & automation platform.

Security Operations
Resolve Logo
Resolve

IT automation & orchestration platform for ITSM and IT ops teams.

Security Operations
Callsign Orchestration Layer Logo
Callsign Orchestration Layer

Code-free orchestration platform for fraud detection policy & system integration.

Security Operations
Certego PanOptikon Response Modules Logo
Certego PanOptikon Response Modules

Automates network, endpoint, and ITSM containment during incident response.

Security Operations
CISOteria SecOps Management Logo
CISOteria SecOps Management

SecOps platform for managing security workflows, controls, and IRT playbooks.

Security Operations
Conifers.ai CognitiveSOC™ Logo
Conifers.ai CognitiveSOC™

Agentic SOC platform using mesh AI for alert triage, investigation & response.

Security Operations
DTACT Action Logo
DTACT Action

Security workflow automation module with playbooks and HITL support.

Security Operations
DTACT Raven Engine Logo
DTACT Raven Engine

Microservices-based platform control engine for data flow & analytics.

Security Operations
DTACT System Engine Logo
DTACT System Engine

Modular data fusion platform for defense, cyber & national security ops.

Security Operations
DTACT Raven Action Logo
DTACT Raven Action

No-code SOAR workflow automation layer within DTACT's Raven platform.

Security Operations
Edge Delta AI Teammates Logo
Edge Delta AI Teammates

Agentic AI observability platform automating RCA and alert triage for SRE/DevOps.

Security Operations
AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks Logo
AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks

LLM-powered SOC playbook generator for real-time incident response automation.

Security Operations
AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant Logo
AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant

GenAI assistant that translates security alerts into structured summaries for SOC teams.

Security Operations
Fluency Security AI Workflow Logo
Fluency Security AI Workflow

AI-driven workflow for triaging endpoint files with unknown reputation.

Security Operations
Foresite Catalyst Bridge Logo
Foresite Catalyst Bridge

Managed Google SecOps platform with SOAR automation & continuous tuning.

Security Operations
GLIMPS Malware Logo
GLIMPS Malware

Multi-engine file malware detection platform for securing business apps.

Security Operations
Cortex XSOAR Logo
Cortex XSOAR

SOAR platform unifying alert mgmt, automation, and incident response for SOCs.

Security Operations
Lansweeper Orchestration Logo
Lansweeper Orchestration

Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data.

Security Operations
Malwation HookMesh Logo
Malwation HookMesh

Workflow platform combining malware sandbox analysis and CDR file sanitization.

Security Operations
Mindflow AI Rooms Logo
Mindflow AI Rooms

Chat-based AI command interface for orchestrating ops agents across 4,000+ tools.

Security Operations
Mindflow Hyperautomation Platform Logo
Mindflow Hyperautomation Platform

Serverless hyperautomation SOAR platform unifying SecOps, ITOps & CloudOps.

Security Operations
Mindflow AI Agents Logo
Mindflow AI Agents

Autonomous AI agent platform for security & IT ops with 4,000+ integrations.

Security Operations
Mindflow Logo
Mindflow

No-code security automation platform with AI agents and 4,000+ integrations.

Security Operations
Mindflow SecOps Logo
Mindflow SecOps

No-code, GenAI-powered SOAR platform for SecOps automation.

Security Operations
Penfield Logo
Penfield

AI platform for automated SOC process verification & operational excellence.

Security Operations
ProtectedIT ThreatConnect SOAR Logo
ProtectedIT ThreatConnect SOAR

SOAR platform combining orchestration, automation, and incident mgmt.

Security Operations
Query.AI Query Agents Logo
Query.AI Query Agents

AI agent suite automating SOC triage, enrichment, and investigation tasks.

Security Operations
Raz-Lee iSecurity Action Logo
Raz-Lee iSecurity Action

Real-time security event monitoring & automated response tool for IBM i.

Security Operations
Resistant AI Defense in Depth Logo
Resistant AI Defense in Depth

Aggregates risk signals across docs, behavior & transactions for fraud/AML detection.

Security Operations
SaaS Alerts Respond Logo
SaaS Alerts Respond

Automated SaaS threat response that blocks suspicious logins & compromised accounts.

Security Operations
StrikeReady Security Command Center Logo
StrikeReady Security Command Center

AI-powered SOC command center for centralized threat detection & response.

Security Operations
FastIntercept Logo
FastIntercept

Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.

Security Operations
Free
Admyral Logo
Admyral

An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.

Security Operations
Free
Stackstorm Logo
Stackstorm

StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.

Security Operations
Free
Zenduty Logo
Zenduty

Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture.

Security Operations
Free
Catalyst SOAR Logo
Catalyst SOAR

Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.

Security Operations
Free
JIMI SOAR Logo
JIMI SOAR

JIMI is a flow-based orchestration automation platform that combines low-code and no-code capabilities for multi-team collaboration across IT, security, and development operations.

Security Operations
Free
SOARCA Logo
SOARCA

SOARCA is an open-source SOAR platform that automates security incident response workflows using standardized CACAOv2 playbooks and multiple integration interfaces.

Security Operations
Free
Tracecat Logo
Tracecat

Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.

Security Operations
Free
Highlighter Logo
Highlighter

Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
IRIS-SOAR Logo
IRIS-SOAR

IRIS-SOAR is a Python-based modular SOAR platform that automates security incident response workflows and integrates with DFIR-IRIS for enhanced digital forensics operations.

Security Operations
Free
Shuffler Logo
Shuffler

Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.

Security Operations
Free
Custom Activities Repository Logo
Custom Activities Repository

A community-driven repository and development framework for creating custom automation activities within the Ayehu NG IT orchestration platform.

Security Operations
Free
Ayehu Custom Activities Contribution Guide Logo
Ayehu Custom Activities Contribution Guide

A contribution guide that provides guidelines and instructions for developers to contribute custom activities to the Ayehu IT automation platform through GitHub pull requests.

Security Operations
Free
Workflow Templates Repository Logo
Workflow Templates Repository

A community repository of workflow templates for the Ayehu NG platform that enables automated IT and business process execution.

Security Operations
Free
Microsoft Sentinel Security Playbooks Logo
Microsoft Sentinel Security Playbooks

A repository of sample security playbooks with ARM templates for Microsoft Sentinel that enable automated security orchestration and response capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator

A Windows-based workflow automation and case management application that integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon APIs to streamline security operations and incident response processes.

Security Operations
Free
Security Response Automation Logo
Security Response Automation

An automated security response system for Google Cloud that processes Security Command Center findings and executes predefined remediation actions like disk snapshots, IAM revocation, and notifications.

Security Operations
Free
MutableSecurity Logo
MutableSecurity

A CLI program that simplifies cybersecurity solution management through automated deployment, configuration, monitoring, and lifecycle operations across multiple hosts.

Security Operations
Free
Dispatch Logo
Dispatch

Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.

Security Operations
Free
Catalyst Logo
Catalyst

Catalyst is a SOAR platform that automates alert handling and incident response procedures through ticket management, templates, and playbooks.

Security Operations
Free
Shuffle Automation Logo
Shuffle Automation

Shuffle Automation is an accessible automation platform that provides workflow automation capabilities for security operations with both self-hosted and cloud deployment options.

Security Operations
Free
Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository Logo
Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository

A content repository for Cortex XSOAR that provides playbooks, automation scripts, and templates for security operations automation and orchestration.

Security Operations
Free
Shuffle Apps Logo
Shuffle Apps

A repository of public applications for the Shuffle security orchestration platform that enables automated security workflows and integrations.

Security Operations
Free
Shuffle Workflows Logo
Shuffle Workflows

A collection of automation workflows for the Shuffle security orchestration platform that covers common cybersecurity use-cases and can be customized for organizational needs.

Security Operations
Free
Ripple Logo
Ripple

A panic button application that triggers coordinated emergency responses across multiple connected security applications and systems.

Security Operations
Free
IBM SOAR Community Applications Logo
IBM SOAR Community Applications

Repository for IBM SOAR Apps source-code and development resources.

Security Operations
Free
MozDef Logo
MozDef

Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.

Security Operations
Free
WALKOFF Logo
WALKOFF

WALKOFF is an automation framework that provides drag-and-drop workflow creation capabilities for integrating security tools and automating repetitive tasks.

Security Operations
Free
Splunk SOAR Connectors Logo
Splunk SOAR Connectors

Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management.

Security Operations
Free
Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks Logo
Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks

Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.

Security Operations
Free
InsightConnect Plugins Logo
InsightConnect Plugins

An open source repository of plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect that enables security orchestration and automation through integrations with various security tools and services.

Security Operations
Free
GDPatrol Logo
GDPatrol

A serverless SOAR framework for AWS GuardDuty that automatically executes configurable response actions based on security findings and threat severity.

Security Operations
Free
AWS Security Automation Logo
AWS Security Automation

A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments.

Security Operations
Free
OODA-driven SOC Strategy Logo
OODA-driven SOC Strategy

Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.

Security Operations
Free
Mature SIEM Environment for SOAR Implementation Logo
Mature SIEM Environment for SOAR Implementation

A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.

Security Operations
Free
SOAR Logo
SOAR

A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.

Security Operations
Free
eCrimeLabs Logo
eCrimeLabs

eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.

Security Operations
Free
Dropzone AI SOC Analyst Logo
Dropzone AI SOC Analyst

AI-powered SOC analyst that autonomously investigates and triages alerts

Security Operations

