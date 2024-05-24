AIStrike BlueDome
AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure
AIStrike BlueDome
AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure
AIStrike BlueDome Description
AIStrike BlueDome is a security operations automation platform designed for federal agencies and critical infrastructure organizations. The platform combines composite AI agents with security orchestration capabilities to automate cyber defense operations. BlueDome orchestrates end-to-end security processes including case management, ticketing, approval workflows, and change management under policy and audit controls. The platform integrates with existing security tools including SIEM/XDR, EDR, identity systems, email security, network security, vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and cloud/DevOps tools. The platform provides workflow analysis capabilities that measure dwell time, queue time, and cycle times, detect playbook drift, and recommend optimizations. It generates mission-aware recommendations and executes responses with least privilege access, requiring human authorization for sensitive operations with full audit trails and rollback capabilities. BlueDome ingests threat intelligence via STIX/TAXII and reports, mapping intelligence to assets, missions, IOCs, TTPs, and exposures for proactive defense. The platform includes SOC 2 Type II controls, RBAC/ABAC access controls, JIT access, MFA/SAML/SCIM support, and immutable audit trails. It supports data residency options, zero data retention modes, and bring-your-own-model configurations. The platform is designed for IL5 deployment patterns with air-gapped operation support, offline inference, and controlled artifact transfer with audit logging.
AIStrike BlueDome FAQ
Common questions about AIStrike BlueDome including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AIStrike BlueDome is AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure developed by AiStrike. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Security Orchestration.
ALTERNATIVES
AI-powered security platform that correlates signals & automates actions
AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response
AI-powered security operations platform for autonomous alert triage & response
AI-driven SOAR platform for automated incident response & threat detection
AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox