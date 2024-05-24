AIStrike BlueDome Description

AIStrike BlueDome is a security operations automation platform designed for federal agencies and critical infrastructure organizations. The platform combines composite AI agents with security orchestration capabilities to automate cyber defense operations. BlueDome orchestrates end-to-end security processes including case management, ticketing, approval workflows, and change management under policy and audit controls. The platform integrates with existing security tools including SIEM/XDR, EDR, identity systems, email security, network security, vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and cloud/DevOps tools. The platform provides workflow analysis capabilities that measure dwell time, queue time, and cycle times, detect playbook drift, and recommend optimizations. It generates mission-aware recommendations and executes responses with least privilege access, requiring human authorization for sensitive operations with full audit trails and rollback capabilities. BlueDome ingests threat intelligence via STIX/TAXII and reports, mapping intelligence to assets, missions, IOCs, TTPs, and exposures for proactive defense. The platform includes SOC 2 Type II controls, RBAC/ABAC access controls, JIT access, MFA/SAML/SCIM support, and immutable audit trails. It supports data residency options, zero data retention modes, and bring-your-own-model configurations. The platform is designed for IL5 deployment patterns with air-gapped operation support, offline inference, and controlled artifact transfer with audit logging.