AIStrike BlueDome Logo

AIStrike BlueDome

by AiStrike

AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure

Security Operations Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Security Orchestration
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations48 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

AIStrike BlueDome Description

AIStrike BlueDome is a security operations automation platform designed for federal agencies and critical infrastructure organizations. The platform combines composite AI agents with security orchestration capabilities to automate cyber defense operations. BlueDome orchestrates end-to-end security processes including case management, ticketing, approval workflows, and change management under policy and audit controls. The platform integrates with existing security tools including SIEM/XDR, EDR, identity systems, email security, network security, vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and cloud/DevOps tools. The platform provides workflow analysis capabilities that measure dwell time, queue time, and cycle times, detect playbook drift, and recommend optimizations. It generates mission-aware recommendations and executes responses with least privilege access, requiring human authorization for sensitive operations with full audit trails and rollback capabilities. BlueDome ingests threat intelligence via STIX/TAXII and reports, mapping intelligence to assets, missions, IOCs, TTPs, and exposures for proactive defense. The platform includes SOC 2 Type II controls, RBAC/ABAC access controls, JIT access, MFA/SAML/SCIM support, and immutable audit trails. It supports data residency options, zero data retention modes, and bring-your-own-model configurations. The platform is designed for IL5 deployment patterns with air-gapped operation support, offline inference, and controlled artifact transfer with audit logging.

AIStrike BlueDome FAQ

Common questions about AIStrike BlueDome including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AIStrike BlueDome is AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure developed by AiStrike. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Security Orchestration.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

RAD Security RAD FusionAI Core Logo
RAD Security RAD FusionAI Core

AI-powered security platform that correlates signals & automates actions

0
Prophet Security Prophet AI Logo
Prophet Security Prophet AI

AI-driven SOC platform for automated alert triage, investigation & response

0
Simbian AI Security Operations Logo
Simbian AI Security Operations

AI-powered security operations platform for autonomous alert triage & response

0
Perisai Agentic-AI Hyperautomation Logo
Perisai Agentic-AI Hyperautomation

AI-driven SOAR platform for automated incident response & threat detection

0
Tines AI-driven SOC Logo
Tines AI-driven SOC

AI-driven workflow automation platform for SOC operations and security tasks

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox